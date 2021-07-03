Covishield Should Be Recognised in Travel Schemes: UK PM Johnson

Amid row over the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) not granting a 'Green Pass' to travellers from India who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield, Netherlands has now allowed people inoculated with the vaccine to visit the country, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 2 July.

This takes the total number of European nations recognising the vaccine to 10. Earlier, nine European countries – Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain – had reportedly confirmed accepting travellers administered with Covishield, according to reports.

"Versions of EU-approved vaccines permitted abroad are equivalent to the mentioned EU-approved vaccines for proof of vaccination protection," a German Embassy spokesperson told ANI.