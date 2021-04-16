UK Home Minister Approves Nirav Modi’s Extradition to India

The United Kingdom’s Home Minister, on Friday, 16 April, approved the extradition of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi to India, reported ANI, citing a CBI official.

Previously, on 25 February, a UK extradition judge had ruled that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in the over Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, can be extradited to India to stand trial.

Modi, who was arrested on an extradition warrant on 19 March 2019, is the subject of two separate sets of criminal proceedings, one a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB, and another, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the profits of that fraud.