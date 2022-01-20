UK Firm Alleges War Crimes in Kashmir, Seeks Arrest of Amit Shah, MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Seeking arrest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Army Chief General MM Naravane, a London-based firm, on Thursday, 20 January, filed an application with the United Kingdom (UK) Police over alleged war crimes in Kashmir, AP reported.
According to the report, law firm Stoke White submitted evidence that shows how Indian forces were responsible for torture, kidnapping, and killing of activists, journalist, and civilians.
The firm claims that the report is based on over 2,000 testimonies taken during 2020-21 and also accuses eight senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture.
“There is strong reason to believe that Indian authorities are conducting war crimes and other violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir,” reported AP, quoting the report.
According to AP, the Ministry of External Affairs was not aware of the report and refused to comment. Home Affairs Minister also did not comment on the report.
The report states that the law firm filed the application under the principle of “universal jurisdiction,” which gives countries authority to prosecute individuals accused of crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world. The UK has universal jurisdiction on war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Act 1957.
“We are asking the UK government to do their duty and investigate and arrest them for what they did based on the evidence we supplied to them. We want them to be held accountable,” reported AP, quoting Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White.
