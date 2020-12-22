UK COVID-19 Mutation Not Seen in India So Far: NITI Aayog Member

The new strain or mutation of coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India so far, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said at the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, 22 December, amid concerns over the variant which is believed to be much more infectious.

Asserting that there is no cause for concern and no need to panic, he called for the need to stay vigilant.

"The new strain of COVID-19 in the UK has increased transmissibility. This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Case fatality is not affected by this mutation... As of our understanding, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country and available in other countries," he was quoted as saying at the Health Ministry briefing.