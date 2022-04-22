Udupi: Two Students Asked To Leave Hall for Wearing Hijab During PU Exams

The principal refused to grant them permission to write the exam while wearing the hijab.
(Photo: The Quint)
Two students, Aliya Assadi and Resham, enrolled in Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, were not allowed to give their Pre-University exam (Class 12 board exams) and asked to leave the examination hall for wearing a hijab on Friday, 22 April.
The Karnataka Pre University Board is conducting the second Pre-University exam (Class 12 board exams) starting Friday.
The two students, among the six who had demanded that they be allowed to wear hijab in their college, had their examination centre at Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi.
The principal refused to grant them permission to write the exam while wearing the hijab. The two students did not make any remark and left the examination hall immediately.
According to the Karnataka education department, as many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the exams. The exams will be held at 1,076 centres across the state amid tight security with cops deployed at various centres to ensure there are no untoward incidents with regard to students following the dress code.
The state Education Minister BC Nagesh has stated that students won't be allowed to take their exams in the hijab.
Aliya Assadi, 17, who has been against the state's Hijab ban last week had made a renewed appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that he still had a chance "to stop our future from getting ruined".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)