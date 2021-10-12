Karnataka: 2 Boys Attacked for Wearing Skull Caps in Private Tuition Class

15 persons accosted the two students after objecting to them wearing skull caps in Karnataka.
In a shocking incident of communal intolerance in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district, two Muslim students were assaulted for reportedly wearing skull caps.
According to the police, 15 persons accosted the two students after objecting to them wearing skull caps, traditionally worn by Muslim men especially during prayers, in a private tution class in the district’s Ikkal town.
Further, the Muslim students were allegedly threatened by a man identified as Tangadagi Manju.
In a video that has come to light, he is seen threatening the students, while they were being treated at a hospital, telling them his name should not be mentioned in the First Information Report.
Police meanwhile have registered two cases in connection with the incident. While one was based on the complaint by the Muslim students who were beaten up, the other was based on a complaint made by the attackers themselves.
When asked about the same, Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar IPS, Superintendent of Police, told TNM that the police will investigate the matter thoroughly and take all necessary actions.Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar IPS, Superintendent of Police
This incident comes close on the heels of the cold-blooded murder of 24-year-old Arbaaz Aftab in September end for his relationship with a Hindu woman. As reported by TNM, police have arrested Maharaja Nagappa alias Pundalik Mutgekar, a member of a fringe Hindu group Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, who was given the contract to kill Arbaaz by his girlfriend’s family.
Before the murder, the Hindu vigilante group had also taken money to apparently 'settle' the matter.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
