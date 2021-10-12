Karnataka: 2 Boys Attacked for Wearing Skull Caps in Private Tuition Class

In a shocking incident of communal intolerance in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district, two Muslim students were assaulted for reportedly wearing skull caps.

According to the police, 15 persons accosted the two students after objecting to them wearing skull caps, traditionally worn by Muslim men especially during prayers, in a private tution class in the district’s Ikkal town.

Further, the Muslim students were allegedly threatened by a man identified as Tangadagi Manju.

In a video that has come to light, he is seen threatening the students, while they were being treated at a hospital, telling them his name should not be mentioned in the First Information Report.

Police meanwhile have registered two cases in connection with the incident. While one was based on the complaint by the Muslim students who were beaten up, the other was based on a complaint made by the attackers themselves.