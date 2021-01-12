‘Have Evidence?’: Twitter on Govt’s Khalistani Infiltration Claim

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, 12 January, argued in the Supreme Court that “Khalistanis have infiltrated” the ongoing farmers’ protests against three controversial farm laws.

Attorney General Venugopal, on Tuesday, according to media reports, said: "We have said that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests.”

Meanwhile, according to NDTV, senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for a petitioner in favour of farm laws, told the Supreme Court: "Those who organised rallies for Khalistan have put up flags at the protests.”

Reacting to this aspersion cast by the government on some of those protesting the NDA government’s new farm laws, the Congress party tweeted:



“PM Modi, your lawyer has stated that khalistanis have infiltrated the farmer protests, if true, why have you done nothing to remove such elements from this Satyagraha?