Twitter Launches Search Prompt With EC to Tackle Misinformation

Search Prompt is a new feature designed to easily find credible and authoritative information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and EVM (electronic voting machine) voter registration, among other election-related topics, reported IANS.

It will be active in six languages including Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, and English, supporting more than 20 hashtags, said Twitter.

Twitter also announced other initiatives like #DemocracyAdda, a youth discussion series to improve voter literacy and civic participation among young Indians in Assembly elections. A custom emoji will also be launched to encourage participation.

Additionally, to put spotlight on women in Indian politics, Twitter said it will be bringing back #HerPoliticalJourney, a video series where women political leaders talk about their personal stories with leading women news journalists.