Trump Couldn’t Handle COVID-19, PM Modi Saved India: BJP Chief  

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done what US President Donald Trump failed to do and "saved the country" from COVID-19, BJP President JP Nadda said at an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga on 5 November. Praising the Centre's handling of a pandemic that has, so far, infected nearly 84 lakh and killed over 1.24 lakh people in the country, Nadda was talking about the allegations against Trump’s administration not handling of the COVID-19 situation effectively. "The results of the US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly. But Modiji saved the country and its 130 crore population by taking timely decisions," Nadda said.

US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has repeatedly attacked Trump for his handling of the pandemic in the run up to the elections. On Thursday night, Trump alleged voter fraud again. He is on the verge of losing the US presidential race, with Joe Biden edging closer to victory.

India, the second worst-hit nation by the pandemic, is 11 lakh cases behind the United States. On 5 November morning, nearly 50,000 new cases were recorded, this is the first time since October 26 that the mark has been breached. The Modi government has been criticised by the Opposition – most notably Congress's Rahul Gandhi, whose party is part of the mahagathbandhan in Bihar – for its handling of the pandemic in India. There is worry that with the festive season coming the numbers will further rise.

In their defence, the Centre hit back by presenting data in September that said between 14 and 29 lakh cases and as many as 78,000 deaths had been prevented because of the nationwide lockdown imposed in March. The Centre has also frequently compared figures from more developed nations to indicate that India is in a relatively better position (fewer cases and deaths with reference to the population size), but experts have questioned the lockdown strategy and possible under-reporting of COVID-19 figures.