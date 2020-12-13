TRP Rigging Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Republic TV CEO 

The case came to light on 8 October when the Mumbai Police revealed that it had busted a TRP fraud, wherein ratings measured by the BARC had been manipulated by multiple channels. The police had said that an organisation named Hansa Research Group Private Limited, which the BARC had entrusted with confidential data related to ratings, had misused the data.

Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV has been implicated in the case along with channels like Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, News Nation, Maha Movies among others.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 20 November registered a case of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the TRP scam case.