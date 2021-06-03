Safety Ignored at a Delhi COVID Facility: Doctors at Risk Speak Up

(Image: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
Our COVID-19 warriors – doctors and healthcare workers – risk their lives daily to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. None of us would have the courage to enter COVID-19 hospitals, where the virus load is several times higher, that too without proper PPE kits, N-95 masks, and other safety measures and devices.
With doctors voluntarily taking such huge risks, the least our governments can do is to provide proper safety wearables to all healthcare workers.
The Quint spoke to five doctors who worked at a temporary COVID-19 facility at Delhi's Ram Leela ground. It is under the administration of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, run by the Delhi government. These doctors raised serious concerns about the working conditions at the facility, starting from "shortage of sanitisers and N-95 masks, to torn PPE kits, and lack of soaps in the washrooms".
The doctors raised these issues with the administration and even wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but in vain, it seems.
In May 2021, GTB hospital announced that it is looking to hire over 145 doctors to work at the Ram Leela ground facility on a contract basis for 89 days.
Dr Kritikka, Junior Resident, applied for the post and was selected. However, on 14 May, she decided to quit after working there for just a day.
On 15 May, she wrote an email to Delhi CM, mentioning the major concerns of the doctors at the COVID facility. In the email, she said, "I prefer not to attend the shifts in this unhygienic, risky condition.” However, she has not yet received a response from the state government.
Dr Prateek Gupta, a Senior Resident doctor, is still working at the facility. He said that despite all efforts made by multiple doctors, the working condition at the facility is still very poor. A Doctors' Duty Room (DDR) is an essential part of every hospital and medical facility, where a doctor can rest for a while during his/her shift.
But the Ram Leela facility does not have one.
Dr Gupta pointed out that currently 70 beds are operational at the facility and that his junior doctors had even raised concerns about the medical equipment used to treat patients here.
After engaging contractual doctors for just over a week, 31 doctors, on 24 May, were disengaged by the GTB hospital, without any explanation.
Dr Singh is one of the 31 doctors who was disengaged by the hospital. He is 6 feet tall. He said that he had no option but to attend to patients wearing a small-sized PPE kit, as those in his size were not available at the facility.
In March 2020, Delhi CM Kejriwal had said that all COVID doctors would get food and stay. However, GTB hospital, while hiring doctors on contract for the Ram Leela ground facility, refused to provide them with accommodation.
The doctors said that those who have been disengaged by the hospital have not yet been paid by the Delhi government.
They claim that when Delhi's Health Minister, Satyendra Jain visited the facility in mid May, Dr Gupta, along with other doctors, demanded double shift salaries for those who were working in the night shift. But none of the concerns were addressed.
Considering the unhygienic condition and risk involved while working in this facility, many senior resident doctors resigned, said Dr Gupta, adding that any new facility would certainly have issues initially, but those issues and concerns should be heard and resolved by the administration, and not be discarded.
The Quint wrote to the Delhi government for a response, but we have not heard back from them yet.
Published: 03 Jun 2021,10:21 AM IST