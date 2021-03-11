Toolkit Case: Activist Shubham Chaudhari Seeks Anticipatory Bail 

Another climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari has approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest, in which environmentalist Disha Ravi is an accused.

The Bombay High Court had recently granted him transit anticipatory bail, providing him protection till 12 March in order to enable him to approach the competent court in Delhi for seeking appropriate relief.