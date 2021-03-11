Toolkit Case: Activist Shubham Chaudhari Seeks Anticipatory Bail 

Another climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari has approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest, in which environmentalist Disha Ravi is an accused.
The Bombay High Court had recently granted him transit anticipatory bail, providing him protection till 12 March in order to enable him to approach the competent court in Delhi for seeking appropriate relief.
The judge will also hear the anticipatory bail of engineer-turned-activist Shantanu Muluk and lawyer Nikita Jacob soon.
The duo was granted protection from arrest till 15 March. Ravi, Muluk, and Jacob are facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case related to the farmers' protest. The police said that the 'toolkit' was a design to defame India and cause violence.
In the bail plea, Muluk has asserted that he merely created the document with information on the agitation, which was then edited by others without his knowledge.
