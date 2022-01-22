Zomato Shares Drop 9 Percent, Market Cap Below Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Over the last three months, Zomato saw a three percent decline in the benchmark index, while the stock dropped by 18 percent, as per Business Standard’s report.

Zomato’s tech peers, such as PayTM, CarTrade and Nykaa also reported a drop in stock prices. These companies, which have been called loss-making start ups, saw drops in stock prices ranging from half a percent to four percent.

Despite this, analysts believe Zomato to be a ‘buy’ candidate as it exists in a duopoly, according to Economic Times. It noted that according to analysts, the companies most bullish projection marks the stock price at Rs 220 per share, while the other end of the scale marks its price to go as low as Rs 90.

66 million Zomato shares were traded across the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, reported Business Standard. Following the decline observed over the last four days, Zomato’s stock price fell 33 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 169.1 on 16 November, 2021.

(With inputs from Business Standard and Economic Times)