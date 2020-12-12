TN Police Arrest 3 Youth for Forcing Dalit Teens to Remove Feces

Speaking to TNM, a police officer from the station told that this is the first time such an incident from Sirukudal village is coming to light. The police officer added that heavy security has been deployed in the village since afternoon due to the tensions between the SC community and those from the Udayar community.

Nisha Parthiban, the Superintendent of Police (Perambalur) told TNM that the accused have been arrested. “They have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is going on in the matter,” she said.

Manual scavenging is illegal in India since 1993 and the law was extended further in 2013. However, from 2013 to 31 December, 2018, Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest number of deaths due to manual scavenging. One hundred and forty four persons were killed due to manual scavenging since 2013 in the state, according to a response provided by the Union Minister of State for Social Justice Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in February 2019.