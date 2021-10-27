5 Killed, 10 Injured in Blaze at Firecracker Store in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

According to preliminary reports, a two-wheeler that was parked in front of the shop also burst into flames.
(Photo Courtesy: The News Minute)
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a massive blaze that broke out at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district.
In videos that have emerged from the scene, a huge ball of fire can be seen rising towards the sky, followed by a stream of smoke that quickly engulfs the area. Sounds of firecrackers bursting can also be heard from a distance.
District collector PN Sridhar told news agency ANI that fire department officials were continuing their efforts to douse the flames.
Incidents of fires in firecracker shops, godowns, and manufacturing units, triggering large-scale tragedies, are unfortunately not uncommon.
On 10 September, a man was killed and seven others injured after a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district's Thayilpatti witnessed an accidental blast. In June, two persons lost their lives after an explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Thayilpatti in the same area.
Last year, in September 2020, seven women were burnt to death after another such manufacturing unit was caught in flames.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)