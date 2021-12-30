TN Finance Minister Seeks More Fiscal Federalism From Center Ahead of GST Meet

The Tamil Nadu government has been alleging for a while now that the current regime has been further encroaching upon fiscal rights of states, and this speech has further pushed for states rights and greater fiscal federalism.

'States deprived of share in revenue'

The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister said that the current Union government has increased its share of cesses and surcharges which has adversely affected the transfer of resources to the states.

He pointed out that cesses and surcharges as a proportion of the Gross Tax Revenue of the Union government have almost tripled from 6.26 percent in 2010-11 to 19.9 percent in 2020-21.

Cesses and surcharges go only into the Union government kitty, and are not part of the divisible pool of funds. The divisible pool is the tax money that is shared between the states, and is given to states for their direct use.

This is one of the two ways the Union government transfers money to state governments; the other way is grants-in-aid for central government projects, which cannot be used for any other purpose.