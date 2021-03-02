Failed to Stop Love Jihad: UP CM Attacks TMC Govt at Malda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, 2 March, castigated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she engages in politics of appeasement, as she allows illegal immigrants in West Bengal, engaging in vote bank politics.

He added that under Banerjee’s leadership, West Bengal is witnessing a lawless situation, as ‘incidents of love jihad' are occurring in the state.

The CM addressed a rally in Malda districts’ Gazole, and said, “Love Jihad incidents are happening in Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a law to stop such incidents but the TMC government has failed to stop both cow smuggling and love jihad,” PTI quoted.

He also promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within a day if the BJP is voted to power in the state.