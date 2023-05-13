Tirthahalli Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

Tirthahalli Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: It’s time for the results of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. For all the important live updates on the Karnataka Assembly election results, click here.



A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray. The ruling BJP fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats, Congress in 223 (supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote), JD(S) in 207, AAP in 209, BSP in 133, CPI(M) in 4, JD(U) in 8, NPP in 2, and 918 are independents.



Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 female and 2 others.



Let’s now move on to the Tirthahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka, which falls under Shimoga district.







The 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election



Voting for the 224 constituencies in the 2023 Karnataka election took place in a single phase on 10 May.



According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 5,21,73,579 registered voters in Karnataka, of which 2.62 crore are male voters and 2.59 crore are female voters.



In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37. Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, as the leader of the single largest party. But he had to step down within 72 hours as the BJP could not muster up the numbers to reach the majority mark. Congress and JD(S) joined hands in a post-poll alliance and formed the government. But in 2019, the BJP came to power after the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost their majority when over a dozen of their MLAs resigned. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister again. In 2021, he was replaced from the top spot by the BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, who went into the 2023 election as the incumbent CM.