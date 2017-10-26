Tipu Sultan: The Original Rocket Man of India

(In the light of a row over a proposal to rename a municipal garden in Mumbai's Govandi after Tipu Sultan, The Quint is republishing the following article on Tipu Sultan’s contribution to rocket technology from its archives. It was originally published in 2017.)

Mysore rockets, developed and deployed by Tipu Sultan’s army during the Anglo-Mysore wars, was one of the first weaponised metal rockets. The British, who suffered heavy losses because of these rockets, were quick to learn and adopt them into their arsenal.

Not only did these rockets play a big role in the Anglo-Mysore wars, they also influenced the defeat of Napoleon in the battle of Waterloo. Rockets developed by the British based on Tipu’s designs even find a mention in American national anthem – Star Spangled Banner.