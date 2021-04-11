PM’s ‘Tika Utsav’ From 11 Apr Amid Shortage Of Vaccines in States

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion for mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus, the nationwide ‘Tika Utsav’ began on Sunday, 11 April. The ‘vaccine festival’ will be held until 14 April.

This comes at a time when India is witnessing a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with many states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, witnessing shortage of vaccines.

On the first day of the ‘utsav’, the prime minister gave the slogan "each one vaccinate one," reported PTI.