PM’s ‘Tika Utsav’ From 11 Apr Amid Shortage Of Vaccines in States

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion for mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus, the nationwide ‘Tika Utsav’ began on Sunday, 11 April. The ‘vaccine festival’ will be held until 14 April.
This comes at a time when India is witnessing a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with many states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, witnessing shortage of vaccines.
On the first day of the ‘utsav’, the prime minister gave the slogan "each one vaccinate one," reported PTI.
He added that the 'Tika Utsav' marked second big war on corona, asserting we have to stress on personal and social hygiene.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also flagged the vaccine shortage claiming that only 10 days of stock are left.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined