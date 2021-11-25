Three Militants Killed in an Encounter in Srinagar: J&K Police

The J&K police have claimed that Mehraan Yaseen Shalla was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), which is reportedly a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was involved in the killings of various civilians and personnel in the past few months.

He was responsible for killing two teachers in Sangam, and involved in the killing of PSI Arshid at Khanyar. Additionally, Shalla was said to be a part of the grenade attack at Barbar Shah in Srinagar, in which two civilians were killed.

On 12 September, the police claimed, Shalla and his associates murdered police sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir, who was transporting an accused to the police station.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had then said that the perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and "they will be brought to justice."



(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)