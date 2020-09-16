Three Lynched After Wife ‘Kills’ Husband in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Senior police officers reached the spot on Tuesday and sent all the four bodies for post-mortem.

Three people, including one woman, were lynched after the woman, along with her lover, allegedly killed her husband in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Tuesday, 15 September, the police said. According to the police, Marianus Kujur, a resident of Dengardih village in Gumla district, was killed by his wife Neelam Kujur and her lover Sudeep Dundung, a resident of another village, on Monday night. Sudeep, a resident of Nongha, had reached Dengardih village to meet Neelam along with his friend Paki Kullu on Monday night.

"On Monday night, I heard some noise. When I reached my brother's house, I found him dead. Sudeep, his friend Paki Kullu and Neelam, were present at the spot. They killed my brother with the help of my sister-in-law," Abram Kujur, the brother of Marianus, told reporters. Villagers reached the spot as soon as Abram raised an alarm. They first tied both the youths and started beating them up. They were brutally thrashed along with Neelam. All three died on the spot on Tuesday morning. Senior police officers reached the spot on Tuesday and sent all the four bodies for post-mortem. An operation has been launched to arrest the people involved in the lynchings.