Three-Decade Wait To Watch Movies on the Big Screen in Kashmir To End Today

Aaqib Bhat is eagerly waiting for the opening of the first multiplex of Kashmir in Sonawar area of the city, which he says will put an end to his regular visits outside the valley to watch Bollywood movies on big screen.

"I travel once every three to four months to Delhi or Jammu to watch the latest Hindi movies on the big screen. Although all the movies are available on various platforms within no time, the feel and experience of watching it on a big screen is unmatched," Bhat told PTI.

The 30-year-old said eversince noted businessman Vijay Dhar announced his project for opening the first multiplex in Kashmir, he has been keeping a track of the development.

"I think the wait is finally over!" he said.