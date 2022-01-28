Three Sentenced to Six Years of Jail for Abetting Suicide of Bhaiyyu Maharaj

Vinayak and Palak were employed as caretakers by Bhaiyyu while Sharad was hired as driver. The local court had named all the three accused for abetting Bhaiyyu Maharaj's suicide in 2018. The godman’s second wife had alleged that the three accused were blackmailing them.

Lawyer Dharmendra Gurjar had put forward the case on behalf of the accused.

The Indore court delivered the sentence after all the three accused were produced from jail through videoconferencing.

The Background

On 12 June 2018, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who was born Uday Singh Deshmukh, died by suicide.