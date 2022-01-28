Three Sentenced to Six Years of Jail for Abetting Suicide of Bhaiyyu Maharaj

On 12 June 2018, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who was born Uday Singh Deshmukh, died by suicide after he allegedly shot himself in the forehead with his licensed pistol.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
The Indore district court delivered a verdict in the high-profile ‘Sant’ Bhaiyyu Maharaj suicide case on Friday, 28 January.
District Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Soni sentenced three people – Palak Puranik (25), Vinayak Dudhade (42), and Sharad Deshmukh (34) – to six years of imprisonment for abetting the suicide of self-styled spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj three years ago.
Vinayak and Palak were employed as caretakers by Bhaiyyu while Sharad was hired as driver. The local court had named all the three accused for abetting Bhaiyyu Maharaj's suicide in 2018. The godman’s second wife had alleged that the three accused were blackmailing them.
Lawyer Dharmendra Gurjar had put forward the case on behalf of the accused.
The Indore court delivered the sentence after all the three accused were produced from jail through videoconferencing.
Bhaiyyu was rushed to Indore’s Bombay Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A large number of his supporters gathered in front of the hospital upon hearing the news of his demise.
