Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Threat Calls to Mukesh Ambani & Family at Reliance Foundation Hospital, Probe On

Threat Calls to Mukesh Ambani & Family at Reliance Foundation Hospital, Probe On

More than three such calls were reportedly made to the hospital.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

|

(File Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani.</p></div>

Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday, 15 August, filed a complaint stating that it had received calls threatening to kill Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family.

A man identified as Afzal has been arrested in connection with the calls, as per an NDTV report, which cites police officials.

The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the hospital in Girgaon area around 10:30 am, as per an official. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai Police initiated a probe into the matter and said that a case would be registered.

A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, as per the police.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 15 Aug 2022,01:08 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT