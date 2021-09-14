Over 7,000 Evacuated as Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat's Jamnagar and Rajkot

Extreme rains lashed Gujarat’s Rajkot and Jamnagar, resulting in over 7,000 people being evacuated to safer ground and leaving at least 200 stranded in the flood-affected areas on Tuesday, 14 September, reported NDTV, quoting officials.

According to The Indian Express, at least two people in Jamnagar and one in Rajkot have died, with at least five more reported missing in the latter. The heavy rains have also affected at least 18 state highways passing through the flood-affected areas of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh districts.

Following reports of floods, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams along with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN), and Coast Guard have been deployed to rescue those stranded in affected areas.

