These ‘SSR Warriors’ Praised Godse on Gandhi Jayanti

#नाथूराम_गोडसे_जिंदाबाद became one of Twitter's top trends on 2 October.

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June led to a relentless social media campaign with hashtags like ‘Justice For Sushant’ and ‘CBI For SSR’ trending on Twitter on an everyday basis. While speculations about bot accounts being used to peddle conspiracy theories and misinformation around the case are rife, people on Friday, 2 October, pointed out that some accounts regularly tweeting for the ‘Justice for SSR’ campaign started praising Nathuram Godse on Gandhi Jayanti.

We took a closer look at seven such accounts and found that while three of them were set up only after June 2020, others have been operational before Rajput’s death.

Putting out a series of tweets using #NathuramGodseZindabad, a user called Aalok Singh Rajput said that “Godse was a saviour of India and more and more people should be aware of this truth”.

These accounts with a display picture showing Sushant Singh Rajput, heavily tweeted in support of Godse with some even calling him a patriot.

This year, as India celebrated the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, #नाथूराम_गोडसे_जिंदाबाद became one of Twitter’s top trends that day and several ‘SSR Warriors’ contributed heavily to this trend.