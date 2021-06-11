There Is No Ideology: Prasada Brings up Sena Alliance, Slams Sibal

Prasada, who was a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added further, “He is a very senior leader (Kapil Sibal)... What was the ideology when the Congress aligned with the Shiv Sena? What was the ideology when Congress aligned with the Left in Bengal, and at the same time they were fighting the Left in Kerala,” NDTV quoted him.

“Commenting on a small individual like me won't change the fortune of the Congress," he added.

The politician asserted that the decision to jump ship was a “long thought-out” one and said that his motivation is to work for the people.

“In my states, there was a huge disconnect between the party and people,” News18 quoted the leader.

Prasada, who is a prominent Brahmin face in UP also told NDTV that he was now more in a position to help out the community.

However, commenting on his role within the ruling party, he also added, “BJP has not promised anything…I am not a deal-maker…I have been a Congressman and just because I switched sides, BJP is not going to offer me a position,” according to News18.