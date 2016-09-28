The Revolutionary vs the Calendar Icon: Rediscovering Bhagat Singh

(This story was originally published on 28 September 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the martyrdom day of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.)
In 2006, a movie titled Rang de Basanti was released in India. The film followed the travails of a bunch of otherwise wayward university students who end up killing a corrupt minister – mobilised by the story of a handful of Indian revolutionaries (Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan) they were playing on screen for a movie. The highly impassioned dose of infantile radicalism drove us to frenzy. For many Bhagat Singh and gang suddenly became ‘cool’ – cool enough to wear on t-shirts and wrist bands.
History books have consistently painted Bhagat Singh as a patriot, an ‘extremist’ revolutionary of India’s struggle (or war if one goes by Bhagat Singh) for independence who was hanged by the British government. Popular culture made him a martyr, albeit with an uncharacteristic unidimensionality.
The accused in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, of which Bhagat Singh was one, appeared in court on 21 January 1930. They went wearing red scarves. As soon as the magistrate assumed his seat, slogans of "Long Live Socialist Revolution" filled the courtroom. Bhagat Singh then read out a telegram and asked the magistrate to send it to the Third International. It was written keeping Lenin’s death anniversary in mind.
That Bhagat Singh was a Marxist is not a little-known fact. Throughout his notebooks from jail we find him taking notes widely from Lenin to Dostoevsky. He also firmly held that the struggle for independence was actually a war and hence demanded execution by a firing squad and not hanging. In his last petition written to the Governor of Punjab, Singh writes:
Bhagat Singh clearly understood that a socialist revolution in this country almost necessitates to be preceded by a cultural one. In June 1928, he published an article Achooth Samasya with Kirti with the nom de guerre Vidrohi. In this sharp, almost acerbic article, Bhagat Singh notes that it is but natural for people to transition into other religions which come across as more accommodating, if one is interned in their own.
“[…] when you can't even give another human being water to drink, when you can't allow them to study with you in school, why do you think you are entitled to ask for more rights? When you deny another person their basic rights, then how are you in a position to demand for greater political rights? The argument makes complete sense.
The fact is that when you treat them (dalits) worse than animals, they will obviously accept other religions where they are promised more rights, where they are treated as humans. And quite frankly, for this choice of theirs you cannot blame the Christians and Muslims.”
It is also of some interest when he hints at the need for a somewhat separate and self competitive representation of ‘depressed classes’. You may read how Gandhi differed heavily with Ambedkar on getting separate electorates for dalits, so much so that he began a fast unto death.
He takes about representation in schools, colleges, public institutions which haven’t been made accessible.
“We believe that the depressed classes organising themselves and asking for equal rights, just as Muslims is a very promising sign. We should either be done with the communal divide or just give them the rights that they deserve.
The duty of the councils and assemblies is to ensure that discrimination ends. To ensure that the discriminated have the freedom to access school-colleges and wells that others use. These shouldn't just be assurances, instead they should be taken to these wells, and their children to the schools. But the legislature which uses issues such as child marriage and unrest over religious matters to its advantage, will it even dare to take the "untouchables" with them? Which is why we believe they should have their own representatives. They should ask for their rights themselves.”
For Bhagat Singh, the idea was very clear – people who aren’t for progressive changes were not one’s friends. They always try to appropriate dalits into their own fold. If you conduct a quick search on Google, finding Bhagat Singh’s work isn’t difficult. Why not read something by him? A little more productive than buying a t-shirt, right?
