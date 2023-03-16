The News Minute Co-Founder Dhanya Rajendran To Receive Chameli Devi Jain Award

Dhanya Rajendran.
(Photo: Dhanya Rajendran/Twitter)
Dhanya Rajendran, the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, will be the recipient of the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Mediapersons 2022.
Announcing Rajendran's name as this year's winner, a three-member jury, comprising of columnist Nidhi Razdan, The Indian Express' National Rural Affairs and Agriculture Editor Harish Damodaran, and PTI's Bhasha Editor Nirmal Pathak, said that the work done by her portrays a mix of meticulous reportage and data that reflects committed journalism.
"Rajendran's reportage is an outstanding example of how good journalism can impact democracy," chair of the media foundation Harish Khare said in a statement.
This year, the foundation had received more than 70 entries from across the country. The award will be presented on 21 March at Delhi's India International Centre.
Several prominent women journalists have been past recipients of the award, such as Sevanti Ninan, Kalpana Sharma, Sucheta Dalal, Teesta Setalvad, Pamela Philipose, Barkha Dutt, Sunita Narain, Shahina KK, Supriya Sharma, Raksha Kumar, Neha Dixit, Rohini Mohan, and Chitra Subramaniam.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
