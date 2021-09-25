Thane Minor Gang Rape: A Timeline of Horrific, 8-Month-Long Sexual Abuse

Twenty-eight out of 33 accused have so far been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, Thane Police said on Friday, 24 September.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Manpada police in Dombivli cited Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(n) (repeated rape), 376(d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), as well as the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The horrific case of alleged sexual assault spanned over months, during which the accused reportedly raped the minor girl on multiple occasions.

One of the perpetrators of the abuse reportedly got in touch with the teenage girl on social media in January. For the next several months, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped the minor at least on four to five occasions at different places, including in Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale.

This is how the nightmarish events unfolded.