Police Officer Killed in Srinagar Terror Attack, J&K Leaders Condemn the Killing

Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
A Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police official was killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday, 12 September, in Srinagar's Khanyar, news agency ANI reported.
The police sub-inspector identified as Arshid Ahmad was rushed to the hospital for treatment after he was shot but later succumbed to injuries. News agency IANS reported officials saying that the suspected terrorists fired at a police checkpost near the Khanyar police station in Srinagar.
Additional forces had reached the spot and the entire area had been cordoned off and an operation had been initiated to nab the attackers.
Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that the perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and "they will be brought to justice."
Speaking to ANI, Singh expressed his deepest condolences to Ahmad's family.
Former J&K Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed their grief over the death of the police official.
While Abdullah called it a "dastardly attack," Mufti's tweet read, “Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family."
J&K People's Conference leader Imran Ansari also tweeted saying that he strongly condemned the killing of the police official.
His tweet read, "Strongly condemn the killing of JK police Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad. A young life snatched in broad daylight, leaving behind his family in perpetual mourning and sense of grief. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat."
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari termed the incident as "extremely barbaric" and condemned the killing. Srinagar Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, too, expressed his condolences to the officer's family.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)
Published: 12 Sep 2021,03:21 PM IST