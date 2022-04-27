10 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

The incident occurred when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.
The Quint
India
Published:

The temple chariot.

|

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The temple chariot.</p></div>

Ten people were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur early on Wednesday, 27 April. Three people were killed on the spot, while seven succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday morning when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.

At least 15 people were also injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT