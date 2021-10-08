Telangana to Conduct Trial of India’s First Smartphone Based E-Voting Solution

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Wednesday, 6 October, said that it has developed the country's first smartphone-based eVoting solution considering the COVID-19 pandemic that has rushed the world into all-digital operations.

The solution has been successfully developed and tested and its dry run in the form of a dummy election is being conducted in Khammam district with the registration on the application open from 8 October -18 October and the dummy voting on 20 October, an official release said.

Though the initial scope was limited to a subset of citizens, the dry run is open for all citizens of the district, the release said.