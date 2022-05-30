Telangana Labour Minister’s Convoy Attacked by Angry Mob at Public Meeting

Angry protesters raising slogans against Telengana MLA M Reddy near Hyderabad border.
(Photo: The Quint)
The convoy of Telangana Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy was allegedly attacked on Sunday, 29 May, by an angry mob which also raised slogans against him while reportedly pelting stones and water bottles.
The alleged attack took place after he abruptly left from a public event organised by the Reddy Jagruthi community in Ghatkesar village near Hyderabad border.
The 'Reddy Simha Garjana' programme was hosted for the welfare of the Reddy community and had seen the participation of many leaders, including Malla Reddy.
The crowd allegedly did not let the minister speak and attacked his convoy, as he left abruptly, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) said.
The state police was able to get the mob under control while escorting the minister from the area.
Ghatkesar Police Inspector N Chandra Babu told ANI, "We haven't received any complaint in the said incident. If anyone wants to file a complaint, we will register the case. So far, no case has been registered."
As per a report by The Hindu, Congress leader Harivardhan Reddy asked the organisers to make sure that the minister spoke about intentions of the government rather than showering it with praises. Malla Reddy halted his speech for a brief period after which he continued extolling the government, following which the mob got agitated.
(With inputs from ANI and The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)