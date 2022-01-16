Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Invites Elon Musk To 'Set Shop' in State

A day after Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk spoke about challenges when asked about the electric car's entry into the Indian market, Telangana Minister for Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, 15 January, invited Musk to "set shop" in Telangana.

Rao said Telangana is a champion in sustainability initiatives and his government would be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges.



"Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana," Rao said in a reply to Musk's tweet.

Musk’s comments had come in response to a tweet on Tesla’s plans to launch in India. He had tweeted, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.”