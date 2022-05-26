‘If ‘Ram Rajya’ Comes, Will Completely Remove Urdu’: Telangana BJP Chief

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday, 25 May, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "If 'Rama Rajya' comes, we will completely ban the Urdu language."

Kumar was addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Karimnagar.