‘If ‘Ram Rajya’ Comes, Will Completely Remove Urdu’: Telangana BJP Chief

Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp)
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday, 25 May, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "If 'Rama Rajya' comes, we will completely ban the Urdu language."
Kumar was addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Karimnagar.
Challenging All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Bandi Sanjay said, "Wherever mosque premises are excavated, shivlings are found. I'm challenging Owaisi that we will dig all mosques in the State. If dead bodies are recovered, you claim it. If Shiva is found, hand it over to us. Will you accept it?" ANI reported.
Further demonising the Muslim community, the Telangana BJP chief said, "In the country wherever bomb blasts take place, it's because madrasas have become the training centres for terrorists. We should identify them."
Claiming to remove reservations for Muslims and shutting down madrasas, Kumar added, "If the BJP comes to power, we shall shut down all the madrasas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs. We shall also permanently ban Urdu as the second official language," ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
