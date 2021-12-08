Tejashwi Yadav’s Engagement in Delhi Tomorrow, Identity of Bride-To-Be Unknown

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, is getting engaged on Thursday, 9 December, in Delhi.

The 32-year-old Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA wants a low-key ceremony in light of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, said sources close to his family. Only around 50 guests are expected to attend the event.

MLA and chief spokesperson for the RJD Bhai Virendra said that the party was happy for Tejashwi.

He said that Tejashwi was the only one left to tie the knot among the nine children of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, NDTV reported.

The identity of the bride-to-be is still a mystery.