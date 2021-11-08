Team India Wears Black Armbands To Pay Tribute To Cricket Coach Tarak Sinha

Team India players ahead of the game against Namibia.
Photo: BCCI
The Indian players walked out wearing black armbands in their final T20 World Cup match at Dubai, UAE against Namibia to pay their respect to Tarak Sinha, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness in Delhi.
"#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday", tweeted BCCI.
The cricket board had also earlier expressed its grief on Sinha’s demise.
Several Indian players, including Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra were coached by Tarak Sinha in their early years..
Rishabh Pant took to Twitter and penned an emotional note for his mentor:
"My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences and prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir."
Sinha was one of the one of renowned mentors and coaches in Delhi. He was the soul of Sonnet Cricket Club, which has given India, and Delhi cricket so many gems.
The revered coach has overseen the development of cricketers cricketers like, Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, KP Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra.
He was the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to get the Dronacharya award.
