Tarikere Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

In Tarikere constituency, it is a fight between D S Suresh from the BJP, GH and Srinivasa from the Congress.



In 2018, the seat had been won by BJP . The winning candidate was D S Suresh . The Ind candidate G. H. Srinivasa had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by G. H Srinivasa of the Congress . The KJP candidate D. S. Suresh had come in second place.