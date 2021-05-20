Bed Shortage in UP: Ex-Village Head Faces FIR, Says Being Targeted

The husband of a former sarpanch – booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police, allegedly for spreading ‘false information’ that villagers suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms were seeking treatment under a neem tree in the absence of healthcare facilities – has claimed that he is being targeted because of his association with the Congress.

According to The Wire, Yogesh Talan, a resident of Mewla Gopalgarh village in Jewar, near Greater Noida, was booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience of a public servant’s order), 269 and 270 (act of spreading infection), and under the sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act on Monday, 17 May, following a complaint by the PHC in-charge of Jewar.