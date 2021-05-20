Bed Shortage in UP: Ex-Village Head Faces FIR, Says Being Targeted

Former Jewar village head talks about FIR against him for talking about bed shortage
The husband of a former sarpanch – booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police, allegedly for spreading ‘false information’ that villagers suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms were seeking treatment under a neem tree in the absence of healthcare facilities – has claimed that he is being targeted because of his association with the Congress.
According to The Wire, Yogesh Talan, a resident of Mewla Gopalgarh village in Jewar, near Greater Noida, was booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience of a public servant’s order), 269 and 270 (act of spreading infection), and under the sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act on Monday, 17 May, following a complaint by the PHC in-charge of Jewar.
He also alleged that since there was a paucity of COVID-19 beds in the vicinity, villagers suffering from fever had consulted their own physicians who would get treated under a neem tree in the village – some lay in cots, while receiving drip from a saline bottle hanging from the neem tree.
By registering an FIR against him, Talan said the government is trying to hide its failure.
Talan insists that he did not call mediapersons to the village, while adding that he had only asked for an investigation into why no tests or hospital beds were being allotted to sick villagers.
He adds that the local administration arrived in the village only after reports of villagers seeking treatment under the neem tree emerged. He adds that following panchayat elections, five people symptomatic of COVID-19 had died in the village following panchayat elections.
While Talan says that villagers had little access to healthcare, several reports from the village had pointed out the same. In a report dated 18 May, Reuters had said that although there is a government hospital near Mewla Gopalgarh, “it has no available beds and villagers say they cannot afford private clinics.”
The Reuters report also quoted one Sanjay Singh, whose father died in two days, allegedly without a COVID-19 test. Another Times of India report dated 18 May quoted two people Harveer Talan and Ompal – both showing COVID-19 symptoms – who were being treated by pharmacists, sometimes hospital staffers and quacks.
According to Dr Pawan Kumar, in charge of Jewar PHC, 65-year-old Harveer Talan, a resident of Gopalgarh village was suffering from fever and was taken to the healthcare center on 15 May.
Dr Kumar says that the patient was nebulised and oxygen saturation was stabilised, following which he was referred to the district hospital.
Dr Kumar claims that the next day, he visited the patient and arranged for an ambulance for him to be taken to an ICU bed in Sharda hospital. The patient, he says, refused to go saying that he would seek admission to a private hospital.
He also produced a video – purportedly of the same village – in which no patient can be seen lying on a cot, while saline drips hang from a neem tree. This, after he was asked if other patients seen lying in cots under the neem tree had refused a hospital bed or not.
However, a man seen in the video says that it is being recorded on the 17th of the fifth month – almost five days after reports of the village’s situation first emerged.
(The Quint had reached out to the Noida District Magistrate, CMO and SHO, Jewar, but received no response. This story will be updated if and when a comment is received from them.)
Published: 20 May 2021,03:21 PM IST