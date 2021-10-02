TN Wildlife Official Gives Orders to Hunt Tiger T-23 That Killed Four People

It was following this that the Chief Warden issued the hunting order. “The said tiger MDT 23 has clearly become dangerous to the human lives in the area. People of that area are also demanding capture or killing the tiger,” the order read.

The Chief Wildlife Warden authorised the Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Udhagamandalam, to take immediate action to hunt the tiger by engaging forest department personnel with strict adherence to the provisions of the section and the guidelines of NTCA.

In November 2018, a similar order was given to hunt Avni, a tigress in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. Avni, the tigress, was believed to have killed 13 villagers and in November 2018, she was shot dead near Borati village in Yavatmal by a team of Forest Department officials and a civilian hunter.

Avni, also known officially as T1, was killed after a massive hunt involving paragliders, infrared cameras, and Calvin Klein fragrances. The incident occurred three months after the Supreme Court allowed authorities to shoot the animal, if tranquilisers didn't work. Her death brought criticism from many corners, as it was argued that Avni could have been captured or tranquilised instead of being shot dead.