TN Hospitals: Attendants of COVID Patients Removed, Protests Erupt

The state currently has 2.53 lakh active COVID-19 patients receiving treatment from hospitals or under home isolation. The state also witnessed 23,863 patients getting discharged following recovery on Wednesday.

Among the districts, Chennai recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases as 6,297 patients tested positive for the virus followed by Coimbatore with 3250 cases and Chengalpattu with 2275 cases on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu has tested 1,62,401 persons for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)