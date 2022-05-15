Tamil Nadu’s Devasahayam Pillai To Become India’s First Layman Saint

Pope Francis on Sunday, 15 May, canonised Tamil Nadu's Devasahayam Pillai, or 'Blessed Lazarus', who became the first layman from India to be granted sainthood.

Pillai, a Hindu who converted to Christianity in the 18th century - drawing the ire of the then rulers, was canonised at 2.30 pm at the St Peter's Basilica in Vatican along with nine others. A miracle attributed to him was recognised by Pope Francis in 2014 leading to his canonisation now.