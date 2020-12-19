TN CM Kicks off AIADMK’s Election Campaign for 2021 ‘Amma Style’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami launched his party's campaign for the 2021 Assembly election on Saturday.

"I am going to start the campaign from Edappadi constituency tomorrow following a request from party workers," Palaniswami told reporters on Friday.



The AIADMK party heads O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had recently during an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the poll pact between the two will be in place for 2021 election also.

Other parties in the alliance include Vijayakant-led DMDK and the PMK.