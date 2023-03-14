In a First, Members of Afghanistan's Taliban To Attend a Crash Course on India

In a first, members of Afghanistan's Taliban regime will attend a four-day online course on India that is being offered by the Ministry of External Affairs through the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Kozhikode.

The course, titled "Immersing with Indian Thoughts, an India Immersion Program," is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 14 March. It has been designed by the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), a branch of the MEA that deals with capacity-building projects in different countries.

This comes despite the fact that India has not yet recognised the Taliban since it came to power in 2021. However, it has reopened its embassy in the capital Kabul, just like many other countries have.

The course on India will be conducted from 14-17 March, and is open to participants from all countries. Apart from Afghanistan, delegates from Malaysia and Thailand will also attend the course, according to The Indian Express.