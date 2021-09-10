Situation in Afghanistan is ‘Very Fragile’: India at UN Security Council Debate

While speaking at the UN Security Council Debate on Afghanistan on Thursday, 9 September, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti termed the situation in Afghanistan as "very fragile".

He said that it is important that the Taliban abides by its commitment to not allow use of the Afghan territory for terrorism, including terror groups designated under Security Council resolution 1267 that lists Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, news agency PTI reported.

Tirumurti said, "As Afghanistan’s immediate neighbour and a friend to its people, the current situation is of direct concern to us”.