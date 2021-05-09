Tablighi Jamaat Volunteers Conduct Funerals for COVID-19 Victims

"Last year, many blamed some of us for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, everyone is appreciating us," said JMD Gouse, while preparing to attend the cremation of nine COVID-19 victims in Tirupati city.

Gouse is an active member of Tablighi Jamaat. With other like-minded members, he founded the COVID-19 Joint Action Committee (JAC) under the Tirupati United Muslim Association to address COVID-19 related issues of people, including conducting funerals.