‘Want Better Payout’: Delivery Partner Accuses Swiggy of Poor Pay

"Before corona, Swiggy paid Daily, Weekly and Monthly Incentives. They removed Weekly, monthly incentives & Daily MG from April 2020. When we protested they said company is in losses. Now we are getting 20rs/order (6rs/km). Most of the orders are within 3-5kms (sic),“ the delivery partner tweeted in the same thread.

Asking Swiggy to take note, the delivery partner said, "All I can say is most of us are school/college dropouts. We work in extreme weather conditions, pollution, risk of accidents, back pains etc. All we want is better payout.“