Swaraj Kaushal Hails ‘Tamil Brahmins’, ‘Vegetarians’; Gets Slammed

Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and former Mizoram governor, praised the ‘value system’ of Tamil brahmins. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and former Mizoram governor, was slammed on Twitter on Friday, 20 November, for his tweet praising the ‘value system’ of Tamil brahmins.

In a thread of tweets, Kaushal wrote, “I admire Tamil Brahmins and their value system. They are vegetarian.[sic.] They practise ‘simple living and high thinking.’ They have distinguished themselves in India and abroad. They have brought laurels to the country. My Regards.”

He added, “As a vegetarian, I was quite a misfit in Mizoram. I survived on banana diet. As governor, I served only vegetarian food in the Raj Bhawan.”

Following his tweets, many criticised him on Twitter for hailing Brahminism.